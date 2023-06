During the night attack on Ukraine on the night of Monday, June 26, air defense forces shot down 13 aerial targets. Among them are two Kalibr cruise missiles and 7 Shaheds.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of Ukraine.

According to the report, on the night of June 26, 2023, Russian troops attacked Ukraine mainly from the south.

Three Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from a submarine in the Black Sea and eight Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

"Two Kalibr cruise missiles and 7 Shahed-type attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Southern Air Command," the message states, noting that the type of four drones has not been established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian defense forces advanced 600-1,000 meters in the Bakhmut direction. At the same time, Russian troops suffered losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 186 occupiers, wounded 224, and captured another 8.

Also destroyed was a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two self-propelled artillery installations, two Grad rocket systems, three anti-tank complexes, three Msta-B guns, an anti-aircraft missile complex Strela-10, six field warehouses with ammunition, three Lancet kamikaze drones and one Orlan-10 drone.