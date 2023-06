Carlsberg Group (Denmark) signed an agreement on the sale of its Russian business.

This is stated in the company's message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Following last year's decision to sell our business in Russia and the subsequent major process of separating the business from the rest of the Carlsberg Group, on June 23, Carlsberg signed an agreement to sell its Russian business," the statement said.

At the same time, the agreement is subject to approval by regulatory authorities in Russia.

The terms of the final completion of the transaction remain uncertain.

The sale agreement will not affect the company's expected earnings in 2023, it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Carlsberg Ukraine launched a new production line at the Kyiv Brewery.

Carlsberg Group started its work in Ukraine in 1996.

Carlsberg Ukraine is registered as a private joint-stock company Carlsberg Ukraine in Zaporizhzhia; the company unites factories in Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv and Lviv.

Carlsberg Group's portfolio in Ukraine includes beer and soft drinks under the names Lvivske, Baltika, Carlsberg, Tuborg, Kronenbourg 1664, Kvas Taras, Somersby, Guinness, Kilkenny, Warsteiner, Grimbergen, etc.