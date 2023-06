Carlsberg Ukraine has launched a new production line at the Kyiv Brewery. This is one of the largest investments in 2023, Business Censor reports, citing the press service of the company.

The new automated line will provide growing demand for products in cans. It allows making an additional 40,000 cans every hour. The expansion of the production base will increase the production capacity of drinks in cans by 80%.

"We will pack everything - beer, cider, kvass. Demand for products in cans is growing. The company decided to invest in a modern production line even before the start of a full-scale war. After the full-scale invasion of Russia, we turned to the Carlsberg Group and confirmed the investment of UAH 1.5 billion," says Oleh Khaidakin, CEO of Carlsberg Ukraine.

Project work lasted from September 2022 to June 2023. Construction peaked at blackout, but the company did not postpone the launch dates.

"The project was implemented in difficult conditions. Nevertheless, we have passed this period. And now we have the most modern automated production line for the production of drinks in cans. The line is built on the most modern technologies and meets the highest requirements for both the safety of the personnel serving it and the safety of the product produced on it," adds Ruslan Bortnyk, director of the Kyiv Brewery.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Denmark to Ukraine Ole Egberg Mikkelsen arrived at the new line launch.

"This is a historic event. This is one of the largest investments in Ukraine in 2023. Today, this event has a symbolic meaning that goes far beyond the brewing industry in Ukraine. Today's event shows that an important player on the world stage and industry leader, Carlsberg, believes in Ukraine and is ready to invest in it at a time when Ukraine continues to fight against Russian aggression. This is another example of a close Danish-Ukrainian partnership. You set an example for other foreign investors with realized investments," said Ole Egberg Mikkelsen.

Carlsberg Group began operating in Ukraine in 1996. Over this time, more than EUR 1 billion has been invested. Carlsberg Ukraine includes three breweries in Kyiv, Lviv and Zaporizhzhia, providing work for more than 1,300 people and more than 20,000 jobs in related industries (hotel and restaurant business, agriculture, logistics, etc.). From year to year, the company is among the TOP-25 of the largest taxpayers and the TOP-50 of the best employers in Ukraine.