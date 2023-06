Russian losses on battlefield sharply increase. Almost 1,000 invaders and 21 artillery systems destroyed over

The losses of Russia in the war in Ukraine as of Monday morning, June 26, amounted to the 950 of the invaders, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 225,580 of the military. In addition, the Armed Forces destroyed 10 UAVs and dozens of equipment.

It was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 2022 to June 26, 2023 were approximately:

personnel ‒ about 225,580 (+ 950) people eliminated,

tanks ‒ 4,031 (+ 1) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 7,820 (+ 14) units,

artillery systems - 4,055 (+ 21) units,

MLRS - 624 units,

air defense equipment - 385 units,

aircraft - 314 units,

helicopters - 308 units,

operational-tactical level UAVs - 3,482 (+ 10),

cruise missiles - 1,259 units,

ships/boats - 18 units,

vehicles and tank trucks - 6,751 (+ 16) units,

special equipment - 557 (+ 5)

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces returned the village of Rivnopil in the Donetsk Region to the control of Ukraine.

Earlier, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated from the invaders an area of ​ ​ 130 square kilometers in the south of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, on the Tauride axis, over the past day, the Ukrainian military destroyed almost four companies of occupiers and 15 pieces of equipment.