Enemy tries to recapture from AFU lost positions in Novodarivka area of Zaporizhzhia region - General Staff

The enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Novodarivka area of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops.

"It unsuccessfully tried to restore its lost position in the Novodarivka area of the Zaporizhzhia Region," the message reads.

The enemy carried out airstrikes in the Levadne and Novodanylivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

It carried out artillery shelling of about 30 settlements, among them: Temyrivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Olhivske, Malynivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Huliaipole of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region; Mylove, Beryslav, Kozatske, Lviv, Mykilske, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Kherson and Dniprovske of the Kherson Region and Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the counteroffensive, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 130 sq. km from the occupiers in southern Ukraine.

The counteroffensive continues. The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced almost a kilometer near Bakhmut.

On the night of June 23, the Russian occupying forces fired aerial targets at Zaporizhzhia, the hit took place in an open area. There were no casualties.