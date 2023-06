Soldier of Russia, you have been betrayed. Go home and protect it – Defense Ministry

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, offered the soldiers of the Russian army to return home from Ukrainian land.

The relevant appeal was posted on Twitter by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Russian soldier, I am Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine. You have been betrayed. Your war is not here, not in Ukraine; the war is already at home. Go home, defend your home, and hug your loved ones. We will not shoot you in the back. We will not need Russian land; take care of your country and your destiny. You still have a chance to survive," said the head of the Ministry of Defense.

"Russian soldiers must leave Ukraine and save their homes from the war that the Kremlin has unleashed within Russia. The enemies of Russian soldiers and the Russian people are not in Ukraine. They are in Moscow," the statement says

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, the leader of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, held talks with the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and apparently agreed to stop the movement of mercenaries on the territory of Russia.

Prigozhin "backtracked" and retreated from Moscow.

The armed attack of the Wagner PMC led by Yevgeny Prigozhin on the Russian military leadership in Rostov-on-Don will most likely have a significant impact on the war that the Russian Federation is waging in Ukraine.

The "Russian Volunteer Corps" announced the collapse of the Russian front in Ukraine and called for a fight against Putin.