Israel will not transfer weapons to Ukraine, because any systems can fall into the hands of Iran and be used against Israel itself. This was stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an interview with The Jerusalem Post on Friday, June 23.

Israel is in a special situation, which is different from Poland, Germany, France or any of the Western countries that help Ukraine, Netanyahu said. He said that the country has a close military border with Russia, the pilots fly next to the Russian ones in the skies of Syria. According to the Prime Minister, it is important that Israel maintains freedom of action against Iran's attempts to deploy military forces on the northern border.

"Secondly, we're also concerned that any systems we provide to Ukraine will be used against us because they could fall into the hands of Iran and be used against us. And by the way, that's not a theoretical possibility. This happened with the Western anti-tank weapons that we now find near our borders. So we have to be very careful here," Netanyahu stressed.

Israel wants the tragedy that is happening in Ukraine, the terrible loss of human lives to end as soon as possible, but must act in a balanced manner and be very prudent in international affairs, the Prime Minister emphasized. Most Western heads of government understand that Israel is in a different situation than any of them, Netanyahu said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is considering providing Ukraine with "other types of aid", including military aid.

On November 21, the head of Israel's National Security Staff, Eyal Hulata, said that Israel will begin supplying Ukraine with high-precision missiles if Iran transfers its ballistic missiles to Russia.

On October 21, 2022, the Israeli army carried out an airstrike on the Iranian drone assembly center in Syria.