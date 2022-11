Israel will begin supplying Ukraine with high-precision missiles if Iran hands over its ballistic missiles to Russia, Israel's Head of National Security Staff Eyal Hulata said. This was reported by the Israeli TV channel Kann and News of Israel on Monday, November 21, with reference to its own sources.

The publications write that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel expressed a protest to Russia over the acquisition and use of Iranian drones. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov received the corresponding note. Israel also warned the Russian Federation against buying high-precision ballistic missiles from Iran.

"The Head of the National Security Council of Israel, Eyal Hulata, warned Russia against such a step and warned that if the spread of Iranian missiles is not stopped, it could lead to the appearance of high-precision ballistic missiles in Ukraine," the statement said.

Journalists also reported that in several conversations between Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander Ben Zvi and Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Bogdanov, protests were expressed against Russia's purchase of weapons in Iran. Israel also warned Russian officials about the consequences of Russia's acquisition of Iranian ballistic missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 1, CNN reported that Iran is preparing to send attack drones and short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia.

On November 1, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that in the near future Russia expects to receive a new batch of kamikaze drones from Iran.

We also reported that Russia paid EUR 140 million to Iran for providing drones.