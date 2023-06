As of the morning of June 23, the aggressor state of the Russian Federation brought 5 ships to the Black Sea, including 2 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles.

It was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

Besides, there are 2 Russian ships in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

Meanwhile, the aggressor state holds 8 ships in the Mediterranean Sea, including 1 carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total volley of up to 16 missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation began to use new camouflage samples for optical camouflage and complicating the identification of surface drones by operators.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the aggressor state has strengthened the protection of the main base of the Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol by bottlenose dolphins, which are likely designed to counter divers.