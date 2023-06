State Register of Weapons becomes operational in Ukraine. What should its owners do?

The Unified State Register of Weapons has become operational in Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have done it: the Unified Register of Weapons (URW) is fully operational from now on. The main advantages of the implementation of the URW are that citizens will be able to easily receive information about their registered weapons. In addition, thanks to the digitization of services in the field of weapons circulation, the procedure for obtaining permits will be simplified," Klymenko wrote.

The Unified Register of Weapons also provides for the creation of electronic accounts.

Ukrainians will be able to get the service without leaving home, without visiting the National Police, by submitting documents through the Single Window for Citizens or at a weapons store.

Only during the first three hours of the launch of the register, more than 3,500 gun owners and interested persons were authorized in the Single Window for Citizens.

"People are actively interested: on average, 500 users visit the Single Window page at the same time. These data confirm the importance and long-awaited launch of the register. But there is a request not to overload the system with requests in one day without an urgent need. The register will not work only today," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

According to Klymenko, from now on all weapons that are in the hands of Ukrainians will be in the Unified Register of Weapons.

"All weapons that are in the hands of our citizens will be in the Unified Register of Weapons. We will remove all bureaucratic procedures that our citizens faced. Currently, everyone can open their personal account in the Unified Register of Weapons and work online with entities management and with the permit system," the minister noted.

Everyone will clearly understand what weapons they have and when it is necessary to check them.

Online, it will be possible to receive the relevant permit documents, including a criminal record certificate.

Citizens will have a clearer understanding of their rights and responsibilities in the use of weapons, and this will allow the state to control the weapons that are in their hands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs promised to launch a Unified State Register of Weapons on June 23.

In Ukraine, the number of crimes involving the use of firearms has increased by a third.

Citizens have more than 10,000 weapons that came to them in an uncontrolled manner.