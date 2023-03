The Ministry of Internal Affairs will launch a unified state register of weapons on June 23.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We plan to launch a unified state register of weapons in three months - on June 23," he said.

The minister noted that the development of a single state register of weapons is necessary to enable data exchange in electronic form with business entities and other law enforcement agencies.

"All the weapons that were legally issued to citizens at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including by units of the National Police, are registered in a single database. There are no problems with controlling their use. Therefore, these weapons will remain with our citizens until the end of the war," Klymenko assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of crimes involving firearms increased by a third in Ukraine.

Citizens have more than 10,000 weapons that came to them in an uncontrolled manner.