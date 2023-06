Poland could help with the training of Ukrainian pilots on Western F-16 fighters, because it has such aircraft and personnel with experience in their maintenance. Polish President Andrzej Duda stated this in an interview with Ukrainian TV channels, European Pravda reports.

"We also offer our training when it comes to F-16 aircraft. After all, as you know, we have a certain pool of F-16 aircraft, and we have pilots who already have extensive experience in F-16, flew them in different places, not only in Poland. So we have the ability to do these exercises," Duda said.

He added that Poland offered to conduct such training.

"I believe that this will contribute to the victory of Ukraine, repulse the aggressor, which is the Russian army," the Polish President said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that F-16 fighters may arrive in Ukraine in six to seven months.

Earlier, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that Ukrainian pilots may need only four months to master the F-16.

It was also reported that Ukrainian pilots began training on F-16 fighters.