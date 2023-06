President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Ambassador to Belarus Ihor Kyzym. This is stated in decree No. 346 of June 22, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Release Kyzym Ihor Yuriyovych from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus," the decree reads.

61-year-old Kyzym was appointed Ambassador to Belarus in February 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukraine recalled the Ambassador to Belarus Kyzym for consultations after the meeting of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko with the head of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushylin.