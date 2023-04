Ukraine recalled the ambassador from Belarus, Ihor Kyzym, after the meeting of the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, with the "head" of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushylin.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns Lukashenko's meeting with Pushylin on April 18 in Minsk to legitimize this representative of the Russian occupation administration in Donetsk.

"We consider the meeting with a representative of the Russian occupation administration, who is hiding from the Ukrainian investigation for committing serious crimes and is under Ukrainian and international sanctions, another and flagrant unfriendly act on the part of the Republic of Belarus aimed at supporting the aggressor state of the Russian Federation. In this regard, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine decided to summon the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Belarus, Ihor Kyzym, for consultations," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that Minsk should refrain from such destructive steps and stop supporting Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers proposes to the Verkhovna Rada to denounce the agreement with Belarus on pension guarantees.

In early April, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced the transfer to Belarus of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile complex, which can use ballistic and cruise missiles with nuclear warheads.