Rescuers removed another body from under the rubble of a building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, where an explosion occurred at night.

Thus, the number of victims increased to three. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

This was announced by the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko.

"Rescuers removed another body - that of a killed woman - from under the rubble of a house in the Dniprovskyi district. The search and rescue operation continues," he wrote.

"As of 12:15 p.m., the body of one more person was unblocked from under the rubble. Currently, as a result of the explosion in the high-rise building, 3 people were killed, 5 people were injured (3 of them were hospitalized), and 20 people were rescued," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at 3:45 a.m. in the Dniprovskyi district on Malyshka Street, an explosion, previously gas, occurred in a 16-story residential building, on the 7th floor with subsequent destruction of structures. It was stated that as a result of the explosion in the building, 4 apartments were destroyed and 6 were damaged.

At 05:45 a.m. the fire at the place of the explosion was localized, and at 08:10 a.m. it was extinguished.

As of 07:50 a.m., as a result of the explosion in the high-rise building, 2 people were killed, 4 were injured (3 of them were hospitalized), and 18 were rescued.

As of 10 a.m., as a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, it became known about five injured persons. Damaged structures were dismantled.