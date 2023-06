As of 10 a.m., five people were injured, and two were killed as a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi District of Kyiv. Currently, the damaged structures are being dismantled.

This follows from a statement by the State Emergency Situations Service (SESS).

"As of 10 a.m., two people were killed at the scene, and five more were injured. Eighteen people were rescued. Currently, the damaged structures are being dismantled with the help of truck cranes," the message says.

One hundred two rescuers and 19 units were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion.

The work is underway.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at 3:45 a.m., an explosion occurred in a 16-story residential building on Malyshka Street. The primary reason is the explosion of gas.

At 5:45 a.m., the fire at the place of the explosion was localized, and at 8:10 a.m., it was extinguished.