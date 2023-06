The High Qualification Commission of Judges has elected Roman Ihnatov, a judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, who at the beginning of his career worked in a prosecutor's office of the Russian Federation, as the Chairman.

The decision to elect Ihnatov was made on June 6, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the protocol of the counting commission on the results of voting on the election of the chairman of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine from 06/06/2023, according to the results of a secret ballot, 9 members of the Commission voted for Ihnatov's candidacy for the post of the Chairman of the HQCJ, which is the majority of the total members of the Commission.

Ihnatov, after receiving a complete higher legal education in 1995, worked as a senior investigator of the prosecutor's office in the city of Petrozavodsk (Russian Federation).

In 1996, he worked as a legal adviser in Leninskyi branch No. 24 of the Savings Bank of Ukraine in Luhansk and as an investigator for the prosecutor's office in the Leninskyi District of Luhansk.

In 1996-1997, Ihnatov worked as a legal adviser in Leninskyi branch No. 24 of the Savings Bank of Ukraine in Luhansk and the Luhansk Regional Administration of Prominvestbank of Ukraine.

From 1997 until 2003, he worked in various positions in the prosecutor's offices in the Luhansk Region, in particular, in 2002-2003 he served as deputy prosecutor of the city of Brianka, Luhansk Region.

On the basis of the Decree of the President of Ukraine dated 11/11/2003 No. 1286/2003, Ihnatov was appointed a judge of the Krasnyi Luch City Court of the Luhansk Region, where he worked until 2009, after which, on the basis of the Decree of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine dated 10/08/2009 No. 1632-VI, he was transferred to the Luhansk Court of Appeal, where he worked until 2014.

Subsequently, on the basis of the presidential decree from 11/06/2014 No. 853/2014, Ihnatov was transferred to the Court of Appeal of Kyiv (since 2018, the Kyiv Court of Appeal), where he still works.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Council of Justice elected the full composition of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.