HCJ Elects All 16 Members Of HQCJ. Who Are They

The High Council of Justice (HCJ) has elected the full composition of the High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ).

This is stated in the message of the HCJ, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The full list of members of the HQCJ:

Bohonis Mykhailo Bohdanovych - judge

Volkova Liudmyla Mykolaivna - lawyer

Hatseliuk Vitalii Oleksandrovych - scientist

Dukh Yaroslav Mykhailovych - other

Ihnatov Roman Mykolaiovych - judge

Kydysiuk Roman Anatoliiovych - judge

Kobetska Nadiia Romanivna - scientist

Koliush Oleh Leonidovych - judge

Luhanskyi Volodymyr Ivanovych - retired judge

Melnyk Ruslan Ivanovych - other

Omelian Oleksii Serhiiovych - judge

Pasichnyk Andrii Volodymyrovych - scientist

Sabodash Roman Bohdanovych - scientist

Siydorovych Ruslan Mykhailovych - lawyer

Chumak Serhii Yuriiovych - judge

Shevchuk Halyna Mykhailivka - judge

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Oleksandr Korniienko noted that the election of all members of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine is one of the 7 recommendations for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The corresponding decision unlocks the work of the HQCJ and allows the selection of judges for more than 2,000 vacant positions and the completion of qualification assessment of judges.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the provision of a decisive vote for international organizations in the selection of candidates for members of the HQCJ.

In September 2021, the HCJ appointed 3 Ukrainians and 3 foreigners as members of the first composition of the competitive commission for the selection of members of the HQCJ.