Due to the undermining of the Kakhovka HEPP, the Dnieper is returning to its riverbed, in which it was 70 years ago.

This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The water has receded from the banks by 1,300-1,600 meters. The Dnieper is practically returning to its riverbed, in which it was 70 years ago. We are now making all the necessary calculations that will allow us to forecast both the water needs of the population and the capacity of the water basin of the Dnieper River," the Minister said.

According to him, now one of the urgent needs in the zone of liquidation of the consequences of the undermining by the Russians of the Kakhovka HEPP is water, both drinking and technical.

"Now it is being transported. But we are doing our best to conduct a complex of geodetic and reconnaissance works as soon as possible in order to start wells. At the same time, we have 10 filtration stations working for the purification of drinking water. We also have supplies for at least a month so that to provide all people with drinking water," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, satellite images of the Kakhovka Reservoir before and after the Russian occupation army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP in the Kherson Region were published online.

Two weeks after the incident, the water level in the Kakhovka Reservoir dropped below the level at which water can be taken from it.

We previously reported that it may take at least 6 years to dismantle the destroyed dam of the Kakhovka HEPP and build a new structure.