Criminal proceedings have been opened in connection with the explosion in a high-rise building in Kyiv.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural leadership of the Dniprovska District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, an investigation into the fact of an explosion in a residential building, which led to the death of people, was launched (Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to preliminary data, on June 22, 2023, at 03:34 a.m., an explosion occurred in a residential building on Malyshka Street, probably due to a gas leak, followed by the complete destruction of structures on three floors.

The epicenter of the explosion was probably on the 7th-8th floor of the building.

Information on victims is being clarified.

Evacuation is ongoing in the residential building, specialists are clearing the debris in the destroyed part.

The number of people who can be under the rubble is set.

Prosecutors, investigators and experts are working at the scene. Primary and urgent investigative actions aimed at identifying witnesses and eyewitnesses of the event are being carried out.

Interrogations of the residents of the buildings are ongoing, as well as an inspection of the scene with the aim of recording the trail picture, establishing the epicenter of the explosion and its possible causes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of 10 a.m., an explosion in a high-rise building in the Dniprovksiy district of Kyiv injured 5 people, and 2 people were killed. Currently, the damaged structures are being dismantled.