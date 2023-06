There will be no Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine - Budanov

The head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, assures that the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, will not use tactical nuclear weapons to launch strikes against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with the British magazine The Economist.

Thus, according to Budanov, nine years of studying Russian aggression give him a unique opportunity to assess the risks of nuclear escalation.

"As the head of intelligence, I tell you directly - this will not happen. Despite all my dislike for the Russian Federation, there are not so many idiots who rule the country," Kyrylo Budanov said.

The head of the Defense Intelligence also emphasized that peace is impossible without the strategic defeat of Russia and the "reformatting of power" in it.

"Either everyone will leave the war at the same time, or one side will lose and the other will win. There are no other options," Budanov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov emphasized that it is difficult to predict whether the aggressor state, the Russian Federation, will dare to use tactical nuclear weapons. If it is used, it will be "a completely different war, a completely different responsibility, completely different actions of Ukraine's partners."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, is "real".