The representative of the President in the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedir Venislavskyi (the Servant of the People faction) believes that the use of tactical nuclear weapons by the aggressor country of Russia is impossible in the medium term.

He told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"I want to say that tactical nuclear weapons cause very great destruction, but will not create such threats as strategic nuclear weapons. Therefore, the hypothetical use (of these weapons) will definitely not give any turning points in the war. Because of this, I think that it is the current moment is unlikely, or rather almost unbelievable in the short- and medium-term perspective," the MP assured.

According to him, at the moment there are absolutely no signs of Russia's readiness to use tactical nuclear weapons.

"Our response will be as the means of destruction allow us. We have something to respond to, I think, at the moment. The Western countries are unlikely to apply a symmetrical response. These will be overly optimistic expectations. The Western countries will do everything to avoid such a scenario (the use of the tactical nuclear weapons by the Russian Federation)," he answered the question of what would be the response of Ukraine and the West to such actions by the Russians.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden stated that the threat of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Vladimir Putin, the president of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, is "real".