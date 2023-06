Russia carried out at least 10 attempts on Budanov, twice used missiles for this - media

The aggressor country Russia has repeatedly tried to kill the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, at least ten attempts have been made against him.

This is stated in the article of the British edition of The Economist.

Budanov's assistants said that for all time since the beginning of full-scale military aggression, the occupiers have committed at least ten attempts on the head of their department.

Twice, the Russians tried to kill Budanov and other members of the Defense Intelligence leadership with direct missile strikes on the headquarters, which is located on the Rybalskyi Island in Kyiv.

The first such strike was in March 2022, the other on May 29, 2023, when the Russians used drones, ballistic and cruise missiles.

After that, Russian propaganda said that Budanov was allegedly seriously injured and was evacuated to Germany for treatment. And later, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin personally announced the destruction of the complex.

The publication emphasizes that none of these statements are true.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 18, the German publication Stern denied the statement of Russian propaganda that it allegedly published material about the serious injury of the head of the Defense Intelligence Budanov.

And on May 19, Budanov, in an interview with Kyiv Post, trolled Russian propaganda, which has recently spread information about the death or injury of representatives of the military leadership of Ukraine.

Recall that on June 20, Budanov, alive and unharmed, appeared at a meeting with the Ambassador of Japan.