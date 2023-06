On Saturday, June 17, the Russian occupiers spread a fake about the alleged serious wounding of the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, citing the German publication Stern. On the same day, the publication stated that it had not published such news.

This is reported by DW with reference to Stern.

Thus, on June 17, information with a reference to Stern about an alleged brain injury and Budanov's stay in a coma spread in Russian propaganda social networks, in particular in the Telegram channel of propagandist Vladimir Solovyov.

"Stern did not publish such news. Therefore, this story is nothing more than an outright fake, another fake news of Russian propagandists," the publication said.

It is further emphasized that the last Stern article about Budanov is dated February 28 of this year. It stated the opinion of the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine on whether China will supply weapons to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Stern noted that the mentioned fake information about Budanov's "severe wounding" had already appeared in translation into other languages. In particular, on the website of the fake, as Stern writes, Italian news agency Nova News, which is apparently used by the aggressor state to spread its own propaganda. The article on this topic was published in English, Spanish, Italian, German, Serbian, French and Croatian.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of May, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the aggressor country Russia announced a wanted list for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, due to an attack by unknown drones on Moscow. Before that, the Russian Federation declared that he allegedly died.