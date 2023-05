Ukraine able to liberate all territories, including Crimea – U.S. Department of State

The U.S. Department of State stated that Ukraine has every opportunity to liberate all territories seized by the aggressor Russia, including Crimea.

This follows from a statement by the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, during a briefing, the European Pravda online media outlet reports.

"We believe that Ukraine is capable and has the right. And we support Ukraine in protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Miller emphasized, answering whether the United States aid is intended to restore Ukraine's borders as of 1991.

According to him, Ukraine can liberate both the territories Russia seized after the full-scale invasion in February last year and Crimea.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the American general believes that Ukraine will be able to liberate all territories occupied by the Russian Federation, but this will not happen immediately. Russia itself is not capable of winning this war by military means.

In addition, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov stated that Crimea would be liberated in such a way as they deem necessary. "Slightly different means" are also not excluded.

Meanwhile, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Presidential Office, said that after the de-occupation of the temporarily occupied Crimea, it might lose the status of autonomy.