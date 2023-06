On June 20, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) had 40 combat encounters with the enemy on four axes, where heavy fighting was ongoing.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

According to detailed information, during the past day, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine with 33 Iranian strike UAVs of the Shahed type, seven anti-aircraft guided missiles from the S-300 air defense system, and one Iskander-M ground-based cruise missile against the objects of Zaporizhzhia civil infrastructure.

30 Shahed attack UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces and means.

In addition, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes and 58 attacks using MLRSes on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The enemy continues focusing on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka axes, and heavy fighting continues. During the day, 40 combat clashes took place.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas with Ukraine. It carried out airstrikes on Yanzhulivka and Leonivka in the Chernihiv Region; and Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv Region. It carried out mortar and artillery shelling of the settlements of Halahanivka and Karpovychi in the Chernihiv Region; Kindrativka, Brusky, Basivka, Loknia, Myropilske, Yunakivka, Bachivsk, and Stepne in the Sumy Region, as well as Ivashky, Rozhkovychi, Huriyiv Kozachok, Udy, Mariyino, Vysoka Yaruha, Morokhovets, Ternova, Hatyshche, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ustynivka, Chuhuyivka, Ambarne, and Hryhorivka in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk axis, the enemy launched an airstrike on the settlement of Kolodiazne, Kharkiv Region. The enemy used artillery and mortar attacks on Fyholivka, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Kyslivka, and Berestove in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the axis of Kreminna - Yampolivka. Stelmakhivka, Nevske, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region were hit by artillery fire.

On the axis of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Donetsk Region. It carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Khromove and Bila Hora. Areas of the settlements of Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Ozarianivka, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, Druzhba, and Pivnichne in the Donetsk Region were affected by enemy artillery shelling.

On the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy carried out an air strike in the Avdiyivka and Sieverne areas and unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiyivka area. It carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements in the Donetsk Region.

On the Mariyinka axis, the enemy carried out an air strike in the area of Mariyinka. At the same time, they shelled Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Pobieda in the Donetsk Region.

On the Shakhtarsk axis, It carried out offensive actions in the area of Novomykhailivka without success. It shelled the settlements of Hostre, Paraskoviyivka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Storozheve, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Blahodatne, Makarivka of the Donetsk Region; Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia Region; and Kozatske, Odradnokamiyanka, and Kherson. It carried out artillery shelling of the settlements of Blahodatne, Neskuchne, Makarivka, Storozheve, Vremivka, Zelene Pole, and Novopil in the Donetsk Region; Novodarivka, Levadne, Chervone, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriyivka, Stepove, Piyatykhatky, Lobkove, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Shliakhove, Kozatske, Mykolayivka, Burhunka, Ivanivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Molodizhne, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Veletenske, Kherson, Dniprovske, and Kizomys in the Kherson Region; Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk Region; and Ochakiv in the Mykolayiv Region.

During the day, the aviation of the AFU conducted nine strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas and three strikes on its anti-aircraft missile complexes.

The defenders also destroyed four enemy reconnaissance UAVs.

During the day, missile troops and artillery units hit three control points, one area of personnel and military equipment concentration, three electronic warfare stations, 18 artillery units in firing positions, one air defense device, and six more important enemy objects.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar reported that the offensive in the south continues on several axes, and everything is going according to plan. At the same time, there are axes where the enemy is advancing, and the Ukrainian side is on the defensive.

Meanwhile, on the night of Wednesday, June 21, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed type. All six air targets were destroyed by our air defense forces.