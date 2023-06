President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia wants to blow up the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, as well as for the world to put pressure on Kyiv to stop the conflict.

He said this in an interview with the American television channel NBC News, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia wants to blow up the NPP. Because, just like with the dam, they are not interested in the security situation in Ukraine. They constantly need destabilization here, and they want the world to put pressure on Ukraine to stop this conflict," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy stressed that while the world is transferring weapons to Ukraine in small batches, Russia has the opportunity to continue to commit war crimes.

"If we are massively transferred military equipment, which is now on the balance sheet with our partners, we will win faster," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, after the explosion of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, the water in the cooling pond for the safe operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP may be enough for several months.

The IAEA claims to have detected damage to the turbine hall building of power unit No. 4 of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, outwardly they look like significant damage to windows. What was the reason, the IAEA cannot explain, since the damage does not correspond to previously reported incidents, according to the Agency's website.