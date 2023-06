Ukraine managed to bring home three prisoners of war from Hungary, whom Russia handed over to Budapest. The speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Embassy of Ukraine in Budapest managed to remove three Ukrainian prisoners of war from Hungary. They are already on Ukrainian territory, they are given all kinds of support," he wrote.

Nikolenko noted that Ukrainian diplomats, together with the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and Other Involved Bodies of Ukraine, continue to take active measures to return home the remaining Ukrainian defenders removed from Russia to Hungary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukraine requires Hungary to urgently ensure the consul's access to Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom Russia handed over to Budapest.

The Foreign Ministry reported that first in the media, and subsequently at the level of public statements of Hungarian officials, information appeared about the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary, but the Ukrainian government was not informed about the relevant negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian parties.

On June 16, the Office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances reported that Ukraine had located 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Russia had transferred to Hungary.