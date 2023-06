Ukraine has established the whereabouts of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) who were handed over by Russia to Hungary. This is stated in the message of the commissioner for issues of persons who have disappeared under special circumstances, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It has been established that there are currently 11 defenders of Ukraine, who were held as prisoners of war by the aggressor country, on the territory of Hungary. The names of our heroes, the route of their transfer to Hungary have been established, and their relatives and relevant law enforcement agencies have been notified," the message reads.

It is noted that until now there was no information about 7 out of 11 Ukrainians, whose place of detention was established.

It is also reported that until the defenders return to the territory of Ukraine, they continue to be registered as missing under special circumstances in the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Ukraine demands Hungary to immediately provide consular access to Ukrainian prisoners of war, who were handed over to Budapest by Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that information about the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary appeared first in the mass media, and later at the level of public statements by Hungarian officials, but the Ukrainian government was not informed about the relevant negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian sides.