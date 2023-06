Preparations For Russian Nuclear Weapons Transfer To Belarus Ongoing, Not A Single Warhead Transferred So Far

Preparations for the possible transfer of nuclear weapons by the Russian aggressor state to Belarus are ongoing, storage facilities are being prepared, but not a single warhead has been transferred so far. The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The process of preparing for possible transfer is actually ongoing, storage facilities are being prepared, but no warheads have been transferred so far," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, U.S. President Joe Biden said that the threat of the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russian President Vladimir Putin is "real."

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak noted that the likelihood of any threats is measured by the level of responsibility for them, as well as by the force that can be used in response.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus will begin on July 8, after the construction of the corresponding structures is completed.