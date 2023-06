Ukraine's counteroffensive is going according to plan, there are no deviations - Danilov

There are no deviations from the counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, everything is going according to the developed and approved plan. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksii Danilov, in an interview with Channel 24.

According to Danilov, a lot of attention is currently focused on Ukraine's counteroffensive, from which immediate results are expected. But this work will not take days or even weeks, said the Secretary of the NSDC.

"Keep in mind: everything is going according to the plan that was approved and developed. There are no deviations from the plan. Only a limited number of people know what this plan is. The Ukrainian defense forces adhere to the clear tactics and strategy that was developed," Danilov stressed.

He advised to believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and wait for the result.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 20, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andrii Kovaliov, said that the Ukrainian military had success in the Melitopol and Berdiansk directions.

On June 20, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar reported that it is difficult for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to advance at the front because the enemy has thrown all its forces to stop the offensive.

At the same time, the occupiers became more active in the Lyman direction, a total of 39 combat clashes took place during the day.