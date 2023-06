In Oleshky, Kherson Region, the Russian occupiers are taking humanitarian aid from the victims of the explosion of the Kakhovka HEPP at checkpoints.

This was announced in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the checkpoints at the entrance to the settlement of Oleshky in the Kherson Region, during the inspection of vehicles, the occupiers seize the humanitarian aid sent to the affected population and take it away," the General Staff reports.

Russian invaders are robbing the Ukrainian population in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, which suffered from flooding due to the undermining of a dam by the occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to preliminary data, more than 500 residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky, on the left bank of the Kherson Region, were killed due to Russians undermining the Kakhovka HEPP. People died because the occupiers refused to evacuate those who did not have a Russian passport.

The investigation showed that 80% of the destruction of the Kakhovka HEPP was due to the explosion of pre-planted explosives.

At least 18 people were killed due to the Russians blowing up the Kakhovka HEPP on the occupied right bank of the Kherson Region.