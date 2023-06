The destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant with a probability of 80% occurred due to the explosion of explosives, which were pre-laid by the Russian military. Global Rights Compliance (GRC) experts, who visited the Kherson Region last week, reached this conclusion.

It was reported by Reuters with reference to a preliminary report by GRC and senior lawyer of the company Yousuf Syed Khan.

The report says that the evidence obtained during the investigation and the results of the analysis, including seismic sensors, give reason to argue that the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was most likely caused by pre-laid explosives. They were placed at the most critical points of the dam structure.

The GRC rejected the theory that the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP was destroyed only as a result of damage received since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Senior lawyer of the company Yousuf Syed Khan, as part of the GRC team, visited the Kherson Region on June 10 and 11, when the Prosecutor General of Ukraine and the team of the International Criminal Court came there.

The finding is based "not only on seismic sensors, and one of the leading open source intelligence providers, but also based on patterns of attack and other attacks that we have documented," he said in an interview.

According to him, that included previous attacks on critical water infrastructure, including installations and pipelines, he said.

Khan added that the destruction of the dam, which affected the Kakhovka reservoir and the surrounding regions, created a condition that could constitute a crime related to hunger, because it was directed against the object necessary for the survival of the civilian population.

Global Rights Compliance is an international human rights law firm that implements the efforts of Western countries to support Russia's responsibility for crimes against Ukraine. The company is headquartered in The Hague.

Recall that on June 6, 2023, the Russian occupation army blew up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP, which led to its destruction. This led to the uncontrolled discharge of large amounts of water from the Kakhovka reservoir downstream of the Dnieper.

As a result, more than 80 settlements of the Kherson Region were in the flood zone, in particular, in the temporarily occupied territory. Some areas of the Mykolaiv region were also flooded.

