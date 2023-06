No oil products were found in Dnieper and Inhulets. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration with reference to the data of the eco-inspection of another water study.

Samples were taken in the Dnieper near the Antonivskyi railway bridge.

"According to the results of the study, we have an excess of the concentration of suspended substances. This indicator is 32.0 mg/dm3, which is 1.28 times more. The total iron is 0.26 mg/dm3. That exceeds the norm by 2.6 times. Dissolved oxygen is 6.30 mg/dm3 at a rate of at least 4.00 mg/dm3," the report said.

For the study of water in Inhulets, samples were taken near Daryivka.

In the water, an excess of suspended substances was recorded by 1.44 times, and the total iron was 2 times exceeded. Dissolved oxygen is 2.20 mg/dm3. There is also an excess of biological oxygen consumption in the river.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 7, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that it had an evidence base that makes it possible to claim that the aggressor country Russia is responsible for blowing up the dam of the Kakhovka HEPP.

On June 6, the White House said that the aggressor state of the Russian Federation was responsible for the destruction caused by the war.

According to NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, the order to blow up the Kakhovka HEPP came directly from the Kremlin, from the office of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.