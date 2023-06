Grids in the Kyiv and Mykolaiv Regions were damaged as a result of the nighttime drone attack.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At night, the enemy struck another blow on the territory of Ukraine. Due to the fall of UAV debris, the power line in the Kyiv Region was damaged, almost half a thousand consumers were left without electricity. Grids in the Mykolayiv Region were also damaged due to night shelling. 2 settlements were de-energized," the message says.

On the morning of June 20, 75,000 consumers were temporarily de-energized in Kyiv due to technological malfunctions that occurred at one of the CHPPs.

At the moment, everyone has been restored by the backup line, the causes of the accident are being clarified.

The disconnection of the transmission system operator's high-voltage network in the Kyiv Region was also recorded, and the power transmission line in the Zakarpattia Region was shut down due to bad weather (thunderstorm).

"As a result of heavy shelling, part of consumers in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, and Kherson Regions were left without power. Due to previous shelling, part of consumers in the Chernihiv Region remained without power. Power engineers work where the security situation allows. In particular, in the Kharkiv Region, yesterday, the brigades managed to restore more than 10,000 consumers. In total, during the day, the energy companies restored the light to almost 26,000 consumers in the front-line and border regions," the message reads.

In Kherson, power engineers restored more than 370 consumers, in total, more than 14,000 consumers remain without electricity in the city due to flooding.

According to the report, another unit of thermal generation came out of planned repair, it will add 100 MW of additional power to the network.

In general, the electricity produced by Ukrainian power plants is fully sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, June 20, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed kamikaze drones, 32 of them were destroyed by the Ukrainian military, in addition, the invaders hit Zaporizhzhia with Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles.