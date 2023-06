Ex-deputy infrastructure minister Lozynskyi taken into custody because he did not pay UAH 10 million in bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) arrested the former Deputy Minister of Community, Territories and Infrastructure Development Vasyl Lozynskyi and set a bail of UAH 5 million.

Such a decision was made by the HACC on June 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The investigating judge of the HACC partially satisfied the request of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NACB) detectives, agreed to by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) prosecutor, and changed the preventive measure against the former deputy minister, who is suspected of asking for and receiving USD 400,000 in illegal benefits.

The court considered the arguments presented by the prosecutor of the SACPO and decided to change the suspect's preventive measure to detention with the alternative of paying UAH 5 million bail.

The preventive measure is valid until August 17, 2023.

In the event of bail, the suspect will be charged with the following duties:

🔹arrive at every request to the investigator (detective), prosecutor and court;

🔹 not leave the city of Lviv without the permission of the investigator (detective), prosecutor or court;

🔹notify the investigator (detective), prosecutor or court about a change of residence and location

works;

🔹 refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

🔹 hand over to the appropriate authorities of the State Migration Service all passports of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad, other documents granting the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine;

🔹 wear an electronic means of control.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ex-deputy minister Lozynskyi's house arrest was changed to UAH 10 million as bail.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention for Lozynskyi and again sent him under house arrest.

In order to detain Deputy Minister Lozynskyi, the NACB employees infiltrated the criminal group.