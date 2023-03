HACC Cancels Arrest Of Ex-Deputy Infrastructure Minister Lozynskyi And Sends Him Back Under House Arrest

The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to extend the preventive measure in the form of detention for the former Deputy Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Vasyl Lozynskyi and again sent him under house arrest.

It was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the court.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court again sent Lozynskyi under round-the-clock house arrest.

Earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court had already applied such a preventive measure, but this decision was canceled by the HACC Appeals Chamber.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is preparing an appeal against the decision on house arrest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court overturned the decision of the High Anti-Corruption on the application of house arrest to Vasyl Lozynskyi and chose a new preventive measure - detention with the possibility of posting a bail in the amount of UAH 50 million.