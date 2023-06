The Cabinet of Ministers excluded five central heating power plants (CHPP) from the list of objects to be privatized.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported this on Telegram, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Amendments have been made to supplement Government Order 36 dated January 16, 2019, On Approval Of List Of State-Owned Large Privatization Enterprises. Excluded from the list of objects to be privatized are JSC Kherson CHPP, JSC Dnipro CHPP, JSC Kryvyi Rih CHPP, JSC Odesa CHPP, Sievierodonetsk CHPP," he wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers included TPPs and CHPPs in the 5-7-9 Discount Lending Program in May.