The Cabinet of Ministers has included thermal power plants (TPPs) and central heating power plants (CHPPs) in the "5-7-9" preferential lending program.

This follows from a statement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the government meeting on May 12, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"One of the sectors most affected by Russian terror is the energy one. The damage caused is enormous. Today, we visited the Kharkiv Thermal Power Plant. And we saw the destruction with our own eyes. We talked with the energy workers about their needs. We will help so that everything works as it should by next winter. To restore the damage due to combat operations of the CHPPs and TPPs equipment, they can now take advantage of the "5-7-9" preferential lending program. The Government made the relevant decision at a meeting on May 12," he said.

Also, according to Shmyhal, heat supply facilities and network reconstruction have begun in the Kharkiv Region and four other regions.

"We are preparing pilot projects for the decentralization of the energy system. We are looking for resources and opportunities to do everything in time for the next heating season," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine passed the heating season of the 2022/2023 marketing year without purchasing imported coal, fully meeting the needs of thermal generation with domestically produced coal.