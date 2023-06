Air Defense downs 28 out of 30 Shaheds launched during the night attack - General Staff

Overnight into June 20, the Russians attacked Ukraine again, and they tried to shell Kyiv for the second time in a month. Air defense forces destroyed 28 out of 30 launched Shaheds; about 20 were downed in the Kyiv Region.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

It was reported there that Russia used 30 UAVs of the Shahed type during the attack.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that drones entered the capital in waves, courses from different directions.

"Almost 20 enemy targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense in the airspace around Kyiv. We thank the guardians of our sky for their excellent work!" noted the Kyiv City Military Administration.

It was also noted there that there was no information about the victims or the destruction.

Earlier, during a night attack, the air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 20 out of 20 Shahed UAVs and one cruise missile.