The Cabinet of Ministers approved the creation of a limited liability company Ukrainian-African Trade Mission.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The proposal of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food on the establishment of the Ukrainian-African Trade Mission LLC has been approved. Its authorized capital is UAH 1,000, its 100% belongs to the state, and the specified ministry manages its corporate rights. The specified mission will be in effect on a permanent basis to ensure Ukraine's foreign economic interests in African countries and support the process of providing humanitarian aid in them by providing advisory services," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the leaders of African countries.