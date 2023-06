Missile Attack On Kyiv During Visit Of African Leaders Says Russia Does Not Want Peace - Kuleba

The missile strikes on Kyiv during a visit by African leaders send a message from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that the aggressor country wants more war, not peace. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this on his Twitter on Friday, June 16.

Kuleba commented on the terrorist shelling of Kyiv by the aggressor state of Russia at a time when African leaders are on an official visit to the capital of Ukraine.

“Putin “builds confidence” by launching the largest missile attack on Kyiv in weeks, exactly amid the visit of African leaders to our capital. Russian missiles are a message to Africa: Russia wants more war, not peace,” Kuleba emphasized.

Kuleba refers to a Reuters report on the purpose of the visit of the African delegation, which intended to offer Ukraine and Russia "confidence-building measures" and agree to "peace" negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 22, the Associated Press reported that a delegation of six African leaders is going to hold talks with Ukraine and the aggressor country Russia in order to "initiate a peace process."

On May 23, Reuters reported that six African leaders will invite Ukraine to agree to start peace talks with the aggressor country Russia, even if occupation troops remain on its territory.

On May 11, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine was being inclined to negotiate on Kremlin terms.