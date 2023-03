The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) reported that as of March 7, a total of 16 Western companies were added to the list of legal entities - international sponsors of the war.

This is stated in the response of the NACP to the information request.

"[...] At the same time, we inform you that the list of companies included in the International War Sponsors Section of the War & Sanctions portal, which can be viewed at the following link: https://sanctions.nazk.gov.ua/boycott /, contains information about the following companies: TMS Tankers, Minerva Marine, Thenamaris, Delta Tankers, Dynacom Tankers Management, Leroy Merlin, Openway, Danieli & C. S.p.A., Mondi, eKassir, Liberian Registry, Bonduelle, P&G, Comnav Marine Ltd, Auchan, Metro AGAINST," the response stated.

Earlier, Head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov announced the creation of a list of international war sponsor brands that pay taxes to the budget of the Russian Federation and indirectly finance the war against Ukraine. According to him, currently, the NACP is working on putting such "red labels" on all international companies that have remained on the Russian market.

"We are convinced that all international companies should leave the Russian market and not finance the killing of Ukrainians. And this is the position of the president and the international sanctions group. We must understand that large international companies, paying taxes, are financing missiles that bomb Ukrainians," said Novikov.

The first deputy head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Film Affairs, Serhii Neretin, commenting on the decision of the National Film and Television Agency to include the French company Auchan in the list of international war sponsors, said that "the inclusion in the list of war sponsors is a fact that counterparties can ignore."

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in February, the NACP put the American corporation Procter & Gamble (P&G) on the list of international sponsors of the war.

Auchan Corporation was included in the list of international sponsors of the war.

The war in Ukraine and the official status of the Russian Federation as a "state sponsor of terrorism" do not prevent the multinational company Procter&Gamble (P&G) from filling the Russian budget and financing the Russian army through taxes.