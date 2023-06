A video appeared on the Internet featuring the use by Russian occupation troops in Ukraine of "kamikaze tanks" - Т-54 or Т-55 tanks filled with explosives. Footage of the video shows the attack of the Russian "kamikaze tank" on the positions of the Ukrainian military near Mariinka in the Donetsk Region.

It was reported by the Defense Express web portal.

The tank was filled with 6 tons of TNT - probably, the Russian military tried to drive this tank into the Ukrainian trenches and blow it up, but it first came across mines 100 meters from the Ukrainian positions, and then was destroyed by a shot from an anti-tank grenade launcher.

The video with the "kamikaze tank" demonstrates the main drawback of such machinery - they are by no means small and they are very clearly visible from afar. The occupiers did not use remote control of the machinery, but simply blocked the gas pedal, so it advanced in a straight line to the Ukrainian positions.

#Ukraine The Russian Army sent a T-54/55 VBIED filled with 6 tonnes of TNT at AFU lines near Marinka, Donetsk Oblast.



The attempt failed as the remotely-controlled bomb ran into a mine 100m from the front line, and was then hit by a Ukrainian RPG shot, causing a huge explosion. pic.twitter.com/sXXI57wV7v

— Cᴀʟɪʙʀᴇ Oʙsᴄᴜʀᴀ (@CalibreObscura) June 18, 2023

The "Kamikaze tank" was stopped only 100 meters from the position, under less successful conditions, it was able to reach his target. The threat should be treated with all seriousness, first of all in the issue of equipping Ukrainian units with a sufficient number of anti-tank weapons.

This is not the first use of "kamikaze machines" in Ukraine, in particular by both the Ukrainian military and the invaders. In addition to tanks and unmanned platforms, other vehicles can be used, such as an ordinary truck or, for example, MTLB with explosives.

For the first time, it became known about the depreservation of Т-54/Т-55 tanks in Russia back in March this year - one of the options for using such tanks may be to turn them into "kamikaze machines," although the machinery for the occupiers will primarily be effective in the role of "assault guns."