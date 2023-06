Hungary keeps Ukrainian prisoners of war isolated and denies them to contact the Embassy of Ukraine. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the Foreign Ministry, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and other involved bodies of Ukraine continue to take active measures to return home the allegedly eleven Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Hungary, without the knowledge of the Ukrainian government or international human rights organizations, removed from Russia.

All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats in recent days to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens have not been successful.

"In fact, they are kept in isolation, do not have access to open sources of information, their communication with relatives takes place in the presence of third parties, they are denied contact with the Embassy of Ukraine. Unfortunately, the attempts of the Ukrainian side to establish a constructive dialogue with the Hungarian authorities through official diplomatic channels are ignored," the report said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs notes that such actions of Budapest cast doubt on the humanitarian motives declared by it for the export of Ukrainians to Hungary. In addition, they may qualify as a violation of the provisions of the European Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine once again appealed to the Hungarian side with a demand to immediately allow the Ukrainian consul to Ukrainian prisoners of war so that he could assess their physical and psychological condition, tell them about their rights, as well as provide urgent consular assistance.

It is noted that Ukraine is waiting for the return of defenders and is ready to provide them with maximum assistance in reuniting with their relatives and provide the necessary rehabilitation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 9, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Ukraine requires Hungary to urgently ensure the consul's access to Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom Russia handed over to Budapest.

The Foreign Ministry reported that first in the media, and subsequently at the level of public statements of Hungarian officials, information appeared about the transfer of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russia to Hungary, but the Ukrainian government was not informed about the relevant negotiations between the Hungarian and Russian parties.

On June 16, the office of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances reported that Ukraine had located 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war whom Russia had transferred to Hungary.