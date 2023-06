The Russians pulled up their forces and launched an active offensive on the Lyman and Kupiansk axes, trying to seize the initiative from Ukraine.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the east, the situation is now difficult. The enemy pulled up its forces and carries out an active offensive in the Lyman and Kupiansk directions, trying to seize the initiative from us. High activity of enemy shelling is recorded. Hot battles continue,” she said.

Maliar noted that the enemy does not leave its plans to reach the borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

"For the enemy, this is the main direction of the offensive. So, it concentrated on the east a significant number of its units, in particular air assault," she wrote.

At the same time, Maliar added that Ukrainian troops courageously act in conditions of enemy superiority in forces and means and do not allow the enemy to advance.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier on Monday, June 19, Maliar confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated from the Russian invaders the village of Piatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia Region, for which fierce battles were fought.

Thus, according to her, during two weeks of offensive actions in the Berdiansk and Melitopol directions, the units of the Tavria joint strategic grouping of troops liberated 8 settlements: Novodarivka, Levadne, Storozheve, Makarivka, Blahodatne, Lobkove, Neskuchne, Piatykhatky.