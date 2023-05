Sea Of Ukraine Is Mined, There Are More Than 400 Mines - South Operational Command

There are more than 400 sea mines in the sea around Ukraine. The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the United News telethon.

"The sea of ​ ​ Ukraine is mined, in particular, it contains more than 400 sea mines, given that the occupiers themselves proclaimed this danger and indicated the number of mines that only those who directly mined the sea can know," she said.

According to Humeniuk, during the current year more than 20 mines were destroyed. Sometimes mines explode uncontrollably and in this case cause damage to the area at a distance of up to 200 meters. And a mine explosion in the water can affect all life within a radius of a kilometer.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command said that the authorities of a number of coastal cities are equipping alternative recreation sea spots.

If they are equipped accordingly from a security point of view, then they will be opened. Nevertheless, high air danger remains, because the enemy very often attacks the air zone of the coast. Therefore, it is necessary that people who will rest in such equipped places have the opportunity to go to shelter, Humeniuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, access to sea beaches and forests will be closed in the Mykolaiv Region.

This year there will be no vacation season. Work will be carried out to clear the Black Sea from mines.

