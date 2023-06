Over the past day, Russian aggressors have unsuccessfully advanced in five directions in the east of Ukraine. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy with three dozen blows. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning briefing on Sunday, June 18.

Thus, the aggressor tried to attack in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarsk directions. A total of 26 military clashes took place. All enemy assaults were repelled. The Russians continue to defend themselves in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 43 air strikes and 4 missile strikes, fired 51 rounds from MLRS at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In turn, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 14 airstrikes on enemy personnel concentration areas over the past 24 hours. Our defenders also destroyed two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile troops and artillery during the past day hit three control points, two areas of concentration of manpower, five ammunition depots and three artillery units in firing positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces destroyed two Russian control points during the day, the occupiers are defending in two directions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine performed 1,794 fire missions in the Tavriya direction during the day. There are successes and advancement of our forces.