Ukrainian pilots began to study on F-16 fighters. The Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg stated this at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, June 15.

According to Stoltenberg, several NATO countries agreed to conduct exercises for Ukrainian pilots. Separately, Stoltenberg noted Denmark, which led a coalition of fighters for Ukraine.

"I welcome this decision, since it will provide an opportunity at later stages to decide on the provision of IV generation fighters, such as F-16. When exactly the decision will be made, it is too early to say, but the fact that the training has begun provides us with the opportunity to supply aircraft when the pilots will be ready to control them," the NATO Secretary General said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 19, American President Joe Biden said that the United States will allow its allies to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighters.

Later it became known that the White House supported the idea of training Ukrainian pilots on fourth generation combat aircraft, in particular on F-16.

On June 5, Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian pilots have not yet gone abroad for training on F-16 fighters.