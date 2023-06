Ihor Syrota, Director General of the Ukrhydroenergo hydro power generating company, has said that the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, which was recently destroyed by the Russians, played an important role during blackouts.

He said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Kakhovka HEPP played a big role, because even when we went into blackout, it was necessary to deploy all the generation," he said.

According to the head of Ukrhydroenergo, when the Russians hit the power system, it was necessary to raise the voltage in the power grid to 50 hertz in order not to unbalance the entire power system, which was done quickly in the first hours due to hydropower.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Syrota said that it would take 6 years to dismantle the Kakhovka HEPP and build a new hydroelectric power station.

The explosion, which the Russians staged at the Kakhovka HEPP, completely destroyed the engine room from the inside. Now the station is not recoverable.

Syrota spoke about the current situation due to the Kakhovka HEPP destroyed by the Russians.

Syrota is also sure that the Russians will not be able to destroy the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.